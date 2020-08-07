One Strange Rock (Original Series Soundtrack)

Divers

2018

1.

OSR I - I (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
2.

OSR I - II (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
3.

OSR I - III (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
4.

OSR I - IV (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
5.

OSR I - V (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
6.

OSR II - I (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
7.

OSR II - II (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
8.

OSR II - III (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
9.

OSR II - IV (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
10.

OSR II - V (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
11.

OSR III - I (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
12.

OSR III - II (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
13.

OSR III - III (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
14.

OSR III - IV (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
15.

OSR IV - I (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
16.

OSR IV - II (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
17.

OSR IV - III (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
18.

OSR IV - IV (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30

18 chansons

1 h 05 min

© Lakeshore Records