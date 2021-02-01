Only Hard Is Hard Enough

Rock

2009

1.

Sonic Friend (Extrait)

The Grammers

0:30
2.

Kerosene (Extrait)

The Grammers

0:30
3.

No Redeemer (Extrait)

The Grammers

0:30
4.

Long Way Home (Extrait)

The Grammers

0:30
5.

First Blood (Extrait)

The Grammers

0:30
6.

Hard Time Mother (Extrait)

The Grammers

0:30
7.

Too Much Between Us (Extrait)

The Grammers

0:30
8.

Things We Need (Extrait)

The Grammers

0:30
9.

High Tower (Of Love) (Extrait)

The Grammers

0:30
10.

No Disguise (Extrait)

The Grammers

0:30
11.

Painted in the Sky (Extrait)

The Grammers

0:30

11 chansons

48 min

© WM Finland