ORF Text aktuell, Vol. 30

ORF Text aktuell, Vol. 30

Divers

2013

1.

Infa Vitale (Extrait)

Günter Mokesch

0:30
2.

Viviente (Extrait)

Günter Mokesch

0:30
3.

Spensierato (Extrait)

Günter Mokesch

0:30

3 chansons

46 min

© ORF-Enterprise