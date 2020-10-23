ORF Wetterschau, Vol. 1
Divers
2008
1.
Look out (Extrait)
Günter Mokesch
0:30
2.
Open (Extrait)
Günter Mokesch
0:30
3.
Happy weather (Extrait)
Günter Mokesch
0:30
4.
Morning impressions (Extrait)
Günter Mokesch
0:30
5.
Smiling sun (Extrait)
Günter Mokesch
0:30
6.
Slowly clouds (Extrait)
Günter Mokesch
0:30
7.
Bright and easy (Extrait)
Günter Mokesch
0:30
8.
Fast winds (Extrait)
Günter Mokesch
0:30
9.
Sunshine drops (Extrait)
Günter Mokesch
0:30
10.
Warm inside (Extrait)
Günter Mokesch
0:30
11.
Wind one (Extrait)
Günter Mokesch
0:30
12.
Wind two (Extrait)
Günter Mokesch
0:30
13.
Wind three (Extrait)
Günter Mokesch
0:30
14.
Wind four (Extrait)
Günter Mokesch
0:30