Orff: Antigonae, Vol. 2

Musique classique

2011

1.

Antigonae, Vol. 2: "Geist der Liebe, dennoch Sieger" (Extrait)

Christel Goltz

0:30
2.

Antigonae, Vol. 2: "Jezt aber komm' ich, eben selber" (Extrait)

Christel Goltz

0:30
3.

Antigonae, Vol. 2: "Doch komm'ich an, so nähr'ich das mit Hofnungen" (Extrait)

Christel Goltz

0:30
4.

Antigonae, Vol. 2: "O des LAndes Thebes väterliche Stadt" (Extrait)

Christel Goltz

0:30
5.

Antigonae, Vol. 2: "Ihr Fürsten Thebes!" (Extrait)

Christel Goltz

0:30
6.

Antigonae, Vol. 2: "Der Mann, mein König, gieng viel prophezeiend" (Extrait)

Christel Goltz

0:30
7.

Antigonae, Vol. 2: "Namenschöpfer, der du von den Wassern" (Extrait)

Christel Goltz

0:30
8.

Antigonae, Vol. 2: "O ihr des Kadmos Nachbarn" (Extrait)

Christel Goltz

0:30
9.

Antigonae, Vol. 2: "O ihr Bürger! eine Rede merkt' ich" (Extrait)

Christel Goltz

0:30
10.

Antigonae, Vol. 2: "Ich liebe Frau, sages" (Extrait)

Christel Goltz

0:30
11.

Antigonae, Vol. 2: "Io! unsinnige Sinne" (Extrait)

Christel Goltz

0:30

11 chansons

1 h 12 min

© Classical Moments