Orff: Carmina Burana
Musique classique
2009
1.
Carmina Burana: Fortune, Empress of the World, "O Fortuna, velut luna" (Extrait)
Agnes Giebel
0:30
2.
Carmina Burana: Fortune, Empress of the World, "Fortune plango vulnera" (Extrait)
Agnes Giebel
0:30
3.
Carmina Burana: In Springtime, "Veris leta facies" (Extrait)
Agnes Giebel
0:30
4.
Carmina Burana: In Springtime, "Omnia sol temperat" (Extrait)
Agnes Giebel
0:30
5.
Carmina Burana: In Springtime, "Ecce gratum" (Extrait)
Agnes Giebel
0:30
6.
Carmina Burana: On the Lawn, Dance (Extrait)
Agnes Giebel
0:30
7.
Carmina Burana: On the Lawn, "Floret silva nobilis" (Extrait)
Agnes Giebel
0:30
8.
Carmina Burana: On the Lawn, "Chramer, gip die varwe mir" (Extrait)
Agnes Giebel
0:30
9.
Carmina Burana: On the Lawn, Round Dance (Extrait)
Agnes Giebel
0:30
10.
Carmina Burana: On the Lawn, "Were diu werlt alle min" (Extrait)
Agnes Giebel
0:30
11.
Carmina Burana: In the Tavern, "Estuans interius" (Extrait)
Agnes Giebel
0:30
12.
Carmina Burana: In the Tavern, "Olim lacus colueram" (Extrait)
Agnes Giebel
0:30
13.
Carmina Burana: In the Tavern, "Ego sum abbas" (Extrait)
Agnes Giebel
0:30
14.
Carmina Burana: In the Tavern, "In taberna quando sumus" (Extrait)
Agnes Giebel
0:30
15.
Carmina Burana: The Court of Love, "Amor volat undique" (Extrait)
Agnes Giebel
0:30
16.
Carmina Burana: The Court of Love, "Dies, nox et omnia" (Extrait)
Agnes Giebel
0:30
17.
Carmina Burana: The Court of Love, "Stetit puella" (Extrait)
Agnes Giebel
0:30
18.
Carmina Burana: The Court of Love, "Circa mea pectora" (Extrait)
Agnes Giebel
0:30
19.
Carmina Burana: The Court of Love, "Si puer cum puellula" (Extrait)
Agnes Giebel
0:30
20.
Carmina Burana: The Court of Love, "Veni, veni, venias" (Extrait)
Agnes Giebel
0:30
21.
Carmina Burana: The Court of Love, "In trutina" (Extrait)
Agnes Giebel
0:30
22.
Carmina Burana: The Court of Love, "Tempus est iocundum" (Extrait)
Agnes Giebel
0:30
23.
Carmina Burana: The Court of Love, "Dulcissime" (Extrait)
Agnes Giebel
0:30
24.
Carmina Burana: Blanziflor and Helena, "Ave formossissima" (Extrait)
Agnes Giebel
0:30
