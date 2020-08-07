Orff: Carmina Burana

Musique classique

2009

1.

Carmina Burana: Fortune, Empress of the World, "O Fortuna, velut luna" (Extrait)

Agnes Giebel

0:30
2.

Carmina Burana: Fortune, Empress of the World, "Fortune plango vulnera" (Extrait)

Agnes Giebel

0:30
3.

Carmina Burana: In Springtime, "Veris leta facies" (Extrait)

Agnes Giebel

0:30
4.

Carmina Burana: In Springtime, "Omnia sol temperat" (Extrait)

Agnes Giebel

0:30
5.

Carmina Burana: In Springtime, "Ecce gratum" (Extrait)

Agnes Giebel

0:30
6.

Carmina Burana: On the Lawn, Dance (Extrait)

Agnes Giebel

0:30
7.

Carmina Burana: On the Lawn, "Floret silva nobilis" (Extrait)

Agnes Giebel

0:30
8.

Carmina Burana: On the Lawn, "Chramer, gip die varwe mir" (Extrait)

Agnes Giebel

0:30
9.

Carmina Burana: On the Lawn, Round Dance (Extrait)

Agnes Giebel

0:30
10.

Carmina Burana: On the Lawn, "Were diu werlt alle min" (Extrait)

Agnes Giebel

0:30
11.

Carmina Burana: In the Tavern, "Estuans interius" (Extrait)

Agnes Giebel

0:30
12.

Carmina Burana: In the Tavern, "Olim lacus colueram" (Extrait)

Agnes Giebel

0:30
13.

Carmina Burana: In the Tavern, "Ego sum abbas" (Extrait)

Agnes Giebel

0:30
14.

Carmina Burana: In the Tavern, "In taberna quando sumus" (Extrait)

Agnes Giebel

0:30
15.

Carmina Burana: The Court of Love, "Amor volat undique" (Extrait)

Agnes Giebel

0:30
16.

Carmina Burana: The Court of Love, "Dies, nox et omnia" (Extrait)

Agnes Giebel

0:30
17.

Carmina Burana: The Court of Love, "Stetit puella" (Extrait)

Agnes Giebel

0:30
18.

Carmina Burana: The Court of Love, "Circa mea pectora" (Extrait)

Agnes Giebel

0:30
19.

Carmina Burana: The Court of Love, "Si puer cum puellula" (Extrait)

Agnes Giebel

0:30
20.

Carmina Burana: The Court of Love, "Veni, veni, venias" (Extrait)

Agnes Giebel

0:30
21.

Carmina Burana: The Court of Love, "In trutina" (Extrait)

Agnes Giebel

0:30
22.

Carmina Burana: The Court of Love, "Tempus est iocundum" (Extrait)

Agnes Giebel

0:30
23.

Carmina Burana: The Court of Love, "Dulcissime" (Extrait)

Agnes Giebel

0:30
24.

Carmina Burana: Blanziflor and Helena, "Ave formossissima" (Extrait)

Agnes Giebel

0:30
25.

Carmina Burana: Fortune, Empress of the World, "O Fortuna, velut luna" (Extrait)

Agnes Giebel

0:30

25 chansons

57 min

© Past Classics

