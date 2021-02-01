Original Sin

Original Sin

Jazz

2009

1.

Creation of the World & Creation of Adam (Extrait)

John Lewis

0:30
2.

Introduction (Extrait)

John Lewis

0:30
3.

Zebra, Lion, Camel (Extrait)

John Lewis

0:30
4.

Walrus, Ape (Extrait)

John Lewis

0:30
5.

Lamb, Leopard (Extrait)

John Lewis

0:30
6.

Rabbit, Skunk (Extrait)

John Lewis

0:30
7.

Mountain Sheep, Deer (Extrait)

John Lewis

0:30
8.

Pt. 2 Finale (Extrait)

John Lewis

0:30
9.

Birth of Eve (Extrait)

John Lewis

0:30
10.

Adam and Eve Pas De Deux (Extrait)

John Lewis

0:30
11.

Teaching and Temptation (Extrait)

John Lewis

0:30
12.

Expulsion from the Garden of Eden (Extrait)

John Lewis

0:30

12 chansons

27 min

© Rhino Atlantic