Ou / La chanson (feat. Michel Legrand et son orchestre) [Mono Version]
Claude Nougaro
Musique Francophone
1962
Jouer
Aléatoire
1.
Ou
(Extrait)
Claude Nougaro
0:30
2.
La chanson
(Extrait)
Claude Nougaro
0:30
2 chansons
4 min
© BnF Collection
Albums
Tout voir
Slide 1 of 20
Nougayork (Édition Studio Masters)
Claude Nougaro
Les 50 plus belles chansons
Claude Nougaro
Embarquement Immédiat
Claude Nougaro
La note bleue
Claude Nougaro
Toulouse 1965-1968
Claude Nougaro
Les 50 Plus Belles Chansons
Claude Nougaro
15 titres de Claude Nougaro (Mono Version)
Claude Nougaro
Armstrong
Claude Nougaro
Accueil
Claude Nougaro
Ou / La chanson (feat. Michel Legrand et son orchestre) [Mono Version]