A Call To Worship

A Call To Worship

Fall to Heaven

Fall to Heaven

Get Away

Get Away

Moment of Truth

Moment of Truth

The Veil

The Veil

Slide 1 of 12

Nice Circles, Pt. 3 - City of Dis

Nice Circles, Pt. 3 - City of Dis (Extrait) Awaken

Nine Circles, Pt. 2 - The Dark Side of Sorrow

Nine Circles, Pt. 2 - The Dark Side of Sorrow (Extrait) Awaken

Nine Circles, Pt. 1 - Through the Gates

Nine Circles, Pt. 1 - Through the Gates (Extrait) Awaken

Twist of Fate

Twist of Fate (Extrait) Awaken

The Spider Dream

The Spider Dream (Extrait) Awaken

Only Your Eyes to Weep

Only Your Eyes to Weep (Extrait) Awaken

Out of the Shadows

Out of the Shadows (Extrait) Awaken

Dachau Be My Destiny

Dachau Be My Destiny (Extrait) Awaken

My Heart of Darkness

My Heart of Darkness (Extrait) Awaken

Moment of Truth

Moment of Truth (Extrait) Awaken

Black from Blue

Black from Blue (Extrait) Awaken

Out of the Shadows