Out There

Country

2017

1.

The Caretaker (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

My Grandfather's Clock (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Old Apache Squaw (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Drink To Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Five Feet High And Rising (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

Don't Step On Mother's Roses (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

It Could Be You (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

The Man On The Hill (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

Hank And Joe And Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

The Great Speckled Bird (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

I Want To Go Home (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Clementine (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

12 chansons

25 min

© classics & more