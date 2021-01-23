Pachelbel and Bach: Canons and Cantatas

Musique classique

2012

Disque 1

1.

Cantata, Christ Lag in Todesbanden: I. Sinfonia & Versus 1 (Extrait)

The Bach Players

0:30
2.

Cantata, Christ Lag in Todesbanden: II. Versus 2 (Extrait)

The Bach Players

0:30
3.

Cantata, Christ Lag in Todesbanden: III. Versus 3 (Extrait)

The Bach Players

0:30
4.

Cantata, Christ Lag in Todesbanden: IV. Versus 4 (Extrait)

The Bach Players

0:30
5.

Cantata, Christ Lag in Todesbanden: V. Versus 5 (Extrait)

The Bach Players

0:30
6.

Cantata, Christ Lag in Todesbanden: VI. Versus 6 (Extrait)

The Bach Players

0:30
7.

Cantata, Christ Lag in Todesbanden: VII. Versus 7 (Extrait)

The Bach Players

0:30
8.

Canon in D Major (Extrait)

The Bach Players

0:30
9.

Sacred Concerto, Mein Fleisch: I. Sonata (Extrait)

The Bach Players

0:30
10.

Sacred Concerto, Mein Fleisch: II. Aria (Extrait)

The Bach Players

0:30
11.

Sacred Concerto, Mein Fleisch: III. Aria (Extrait)

The Bach Players

0:30
12.

Cantata Widerstehe, Doch Der Sünde, Bwv 54: I. Aria (Extrait)

The Bach Players

0:30
13.

Cantata Widerstehe, Doch Der Sünde, Bwv 54: II. Recitativo (Extrait)

The Bach Players

0:30
14.

Cantata Widerstehe, Doch Der Sünde, Bwv 54: III. Aria (Extrait)

The Bach Players

0:30
15.

Cantata, Christ Lag in Todesbanden, Bwv 4: I. Sinfonia (Extrait)

The Bach Players

0:30
16.

Cantata, Christ Lag in Todesbanden, Bwv 4: II. Versus 1 (Extrait)

The Bach Players

0:30
17.

Cantata, Christ Lag in Todesbanden, Bwv 4: III. Versus 2 (Extrait)

The Bach Players

0:30
18.

Cantata, Christ Lag in Todesbanden, Bwv 4: IV. Versus 3 (Extrait)

The Bach Players

0:30
19.

Cantata, Christ Lag in Todesbanden, Bwv 4: V. Versus 4 (Extrait)

The Bach Players

0:30
20.

Cantata, Christ Lag in Todesbanden, Bwv 4: VI. Versus 5 (Extrait)

The Bach Players

0:30
21.

Cantata, Christ Lag in Todesbanden, Bwv 4: VII. Versus 6 (Extrait)

The Bach Players

0:30
22.

Cantata, Christ Lag in Todesbanden, Bwv 4: VIII. Versus 7 (Extrait)

The Bach Players

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Cantata, Was Gott Tut, Das Ist Wohlgetan: Versus 1–6 (Extrait)

The Bach Players

0:30
2.

Partie À 5 in G Major: I. Sonatina (Extrait)

The Bach Players

0:30
3.

Partie À 5 in G Major, II. Ballet (Extrait)

The Bach Players

0:30
4.

Partie À 5 in G Major, III. Sarabande (Extrait)

The Bach Players

0:30
5.

Partie À 5 in G Major, IV. Aria (Extrait)

The Bach Players

0:30
6.

Partie À 5 in G Major, V. Gigue (Extrait)

The Bach Players

0:30
7.

Sacred Concerto, Christ Ist Erstanden (Extrait)

The Bach Players

0:30
8.

14 Canons On the First 8 Notes of the Bass Part to the Goldberg Variations (Also Incorporating the Quodlibet from the Keyboard Variations), Bwv 1087 (Extrait)

The Bach Players

0:30
9.

Cantata, Was Gott Tut, Das Ist Wohlgetan, Bwv 99: I. Coro (Extrait)

The Bach Players

0:30
10.

Cantata, Was Gott Tut, Das Ist Wohlgetan’, Bwv 99: II. Recitativo (Extrait)

The Bach Players

0:30
11.

Cantata, Was Gott Tut, Das Ist Wohlgetan, Bwv 99: III. Aria (Extrait)

The Bach Players

0:30
12.

Cantata, Was Gott Tut, Das Ist Wohlgetan, Bwv 99: IV. Recitativo (Extrait)

The Bach Players

0:30
13.

Cantata was Gott Tut, Das Ist Wohlgetan, Bwv 99: V. Aria Duetto (Extrait)

The Bach Players

0:30
14.

Cantata, Was Gott Tut, Das Ist Wohlgetan, Bwv 99: VI. Choral (Extrait)

The Bach Players

0:30
Pour des raisons de droits musicaux, plusieurs chansons de cet album ne sont actuellement pas disponibles. Notre équipe travaille à améliorer cette situation.

36 chansons

1 h 49 min

© Hyphen Press Music