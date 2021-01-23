Pachelbel and Bach: Canons and Cantatas
Musique classique
2012
Disque 1
1.
Cantata, Christ Lag in Todesbanden: I. Sinfonia & Versus 1 (Extrait)
The Bach Players
0:30
2.
Cantata, Christ Lag in Todesbanden: II. Versus 2 (Extrait)
The Bach Players
0:30
3.
Cantata, Christ Lag in Todesbanden: III. Versus 3 (Extrait)
The Bach Players
0:30
4.
Cantata, Christ Lag in Todesbanden: IV. Versus 4 (Extrait)
The Bach Players
0:30
5.
Cantata, Christ Lag in Todesbanden: V. Versus 5 (Extrait)
The Bach Players
0:30
6.
Cantata, Christ Lag in Todesbanden: VI. Versus 6 (Extrait)
The Bach Players
0:30
7.
Cantata, Christ Lag in Todesbanden: VII. Versus 7 (Extrait)
The Bach Players
0:30
8.
Canon in D Major (Extrait)
The Bach Players
0:30
9.
Sacred Concerto, Mein Fleisch: I. Sonata (Extrait)
The Bach Players
0:30
10.
Sacred Concerto, Mein Fleisch: II. Aria (Extrait)
The Bach Players
0:30
11.
Sacred Concerto, Mein Fleisch: III. Aria (Extrait)
The Bach Players
0:30
12.
Cantata Widerstehe, Doch Der Sünde, Bwv 54: I. Aria (Extrait)
The Bach Players
0:30
13.
Cantata Widerstehe, Doch Der Sünde, Bwv 54: II. Recitativo (Extrait)
The Bach Players
0:30
14.
Cantata Widerstehe, Doch Der Sünde, Bwv 54: III. Aria (Extrait)
The Bach Players
0:30
15.
Cantata, Christ Lag in Todesbanden, Bwv 4: I. Sinfonia (Extrait)
The Bach Players
0:30
16.
Cantata, Christ Lag in Todesbanden, Bwv 4: II. Versus 1 (Extrait)
The Bach Players
0:30
17.
Cantata, Christ Lag in Todesbanden, Bwv 4: III. Versus 2 (Extrait)
The Bach Players
0:30
18.
Cantata, Christ Lag in Todesbanden, Bwv 4: IV. Versus 3 (Extrait)
The Bach Players
0:30
19.
Cantata, Christ Lag in Todesbanden, Bwv 4: V. Versus 4 (Extrait)
The Bach Players
0:30
20.
Cantata, Christ Lag in Todesbanden, Bwv 4: VI. Versus 5 (Extrait)
The Bach Players
0:30
21.
Cantata, Christ Lag in Todesbanden, Bwv 4: VII. Versus 6 (Extrait)
The Bach Players
0:30
22.
Cantata, Christ Lag in Todesbanden, Bwv 4: VIII. Versus 7 (Extrait)
The Bach Players
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Cantata, Was Gott Tut, Das Ist Wohlgetan: Versus 1–6 (Extrait)
The Bach Players
0:30
2.
Partie À 5 in G Major: I. Sonatina (Extrait)
The Bach Players
0:30
3.
Partie À 5 in G Major, II. Ballet (Extrait)
The Bach Players
0:30
4.
Partie À 5 in G Major, III. Sarabande (Extrait)
The Bach Players
0:30
5.
Partie À 5 in G Major, IV. Aria (Extrait)
The Bach Players
0:30
6.
Partie À 5 in G Major, V. Gigue (Extrait)
The Bach Players
0:30
7.
Sacred Concerto, Christ Ist Erstanden (Extrait)
The Bach Players
0:30
8.
14 Canons On the First 8 Notes of the Bass Part to the Goldberg Variations (Also Incorporating the Quodlibet from the Keyboard Variations), Bwv 1087 (Extrait)
The Bach Players
0:30
9.
Cantata, Was Gott Tut, Das Ist Wohlgetan, Bwv 99: I. Coro (Extrait)
The Bach Players
0:30
10.
Cantata, Was Gott Tut, Das Ist Wohlgetan’, Bwv 99: II. Recitativo (Extrait)
The Bach Players
0:30
11.
Cantata, Was Gott Tut, Das Ist Wohlgetan, Bwv 99: III. Aria (Extrait)
The Bach Players
0:30
12.
Cantata, Was Gott Tut, Das Ist Wohlgetan, Bwv 99: IV. Recitativo (Extrait)
The Bach Players
0:30
13.
Cantata was Gott Tut, Das Ist Wohlgetan, Bwv 99: V. Aria Duetto (Extrait)
The Bach Players
0:30
14.
Cantata, Was Gott Tut, Das Ist Wohlgetan, Bwv 99: VI. Choral (Extrait)
The Bach Players
0:30