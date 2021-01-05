Pachelbel: Canon & Gigue / Handel: The Arrival of the Queen of Sheba

Musique classique

1985

1.

1. Canon (Extrait)

The English Concert

0:30
2.

2. Gigue (Extrait)

The English Concert

0:30
3.

1. Allegro molto (Extrait)

The English Concert

0:30
4.

2. Andante (Extrait)

The English Concert

0:30
5.

3. Allegro (Extrait)

The English Concert

0:30
6.

1. Allegro e non presto (Extrait)

The English Concert

0:30
7.

2. Adagio (Extrait)

The English Concert

0:30
8.

3. Allegro (Extrait)

The English Concert

0:30
9.

Purcell: Ciacona In G Minor, Z.730 (Extrait)

The English Concert

0:30
10.

Arrival Of The Queen Of Sheba (Extrait)

The English Concert

0:30
11.

1. Largo (Extrait)

The English Concert

0:30
12.

2. Con spirito - Andante - Con spirito (Extrait)

The English Concert

0:30
13.

3. Siciliana (Extrait)

The English Concert

0:30
14.

4. Allegro (Extrait)

The English Concert

0:30
15.

1. Vivace (Extrait)

The English Concert

0:30
16.

2. Un poco adagio (Extrait)

The English Concert

0:30
17.

3. Rondo all'Ungherese (Extrait)

The English Concert

0:30

17 chansons

1 h 05 min

© Archiv Produktion