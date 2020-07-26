Pacific Sky

Musique classique

2010

1.

Pacific Sky (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
2.

Island Heart (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
3.

The Mist Covered Mountains Of Home (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
4.

The Tarboulton Reel (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
5.

Arioso (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
6.

On Cape Blanco (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
7.

Ned of the Hill (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
8.

Pavane (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
9.

Largo (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
10.

Blossoms In the Sky (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
11.

The Ash Grove (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
12.

The Water Is Wide (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
13.

Mister Glee (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
14.

Sleepers Awake (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
15.

Sheebeg And Sheemore (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
16.

Canon Variations (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30

16 chansons

49 min

© Manzanita Productions