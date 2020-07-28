Parental Advisory Live!

Folk

2012

Disque 1

1.

Whiskey in the Jar (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
2.

Dirty Old Town Intro (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:16
3.

Dirty Old Town (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
4.

The Spanish Lady (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
5.

Holy Ground (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
6.

Free Jameson (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:19
7.

Finnegan's Wake (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
8.

Crooked Jack (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
9.

Sgt. McConnell (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
10.

Unapologetically Me (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
11.

Club 2 Da Pub (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
12.

Mountain Rain (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
13.

Corn Shuckin' Time (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
14.

The Far Back When (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
15.

Molly Malone (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
16.

Beer Beer Beer (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30

Disque 2

1.

MacPherson's Rant (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
2.

Ol' Dun Cow (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
3.

The Jedi Drinking Song (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
4.

Quare Bungle Rye (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
5.

Wild Rover (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
6.

I'm a Rover (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
7.

The Scotsman (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
8.

South Australia (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
9.

To Those We Loved (and Should'na Hae) (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
10.

The Vodka Song (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
11.

The Cobbler (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
12.

7 Drunken Nights (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
13.

Top O' the Mornin' Wood (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30

29 chansons

1 h 50 min

© The Stubby Shillelaghs