Part Of The Search

Part Of The Search

Jazz

2006

1.

K.C. Shuffle (Extrait)

Yusef Lateef

0:30
2.

Oatsy Doatsy (Extrait)

Yusef Lateef

0:30
3.

Soul's Bakery (Extrait)

Yusef Lateef

0:30
4.

Lunceford Prance (Extrait)

Yusef Lateef

0:30
5.

Rock House (Extrait)

Yusef Lateef

0:30
6.

Oatsy Doatsy (Extrait)

Yusef Lateef

0:15
7.

In the Still of the Night (Extrait)

Yusef Lateef

0:30
8.

Superfine (Extrait)

Yusef Lateef

0:30
9.

Strange Lullaby (Extrait)

Yusef Lateef

0:30
10.

Big Bass Drum (Extrait)

Yusef Lateef

0:30
11.

Getting Sentimental (Extrait)

Yusef Lateef

0:30

11 chansons

38 min

© Rhino Atlantic