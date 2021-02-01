Part One

Part One

Rock

2006

1.

Shifting Sands (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30
2.

I Won't Hurt You (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30
3.

1906 (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30
4.

Help, I'm a Rock (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30
5.

Will You Walk with Me (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30
6.

Transparent Day (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30
7.

Leiyla (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30
8.

Here's Where You Belong (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30
9.

If You Want This Love (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30
10.

'Scuse Me, Miss Rose (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30
11.

High Coin (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30
12.

Transparent Day (Mono Single Mix) (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30
13.

Help, I'm a Rock (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30

13 chansons

37 min

© Rhino - Warner Records