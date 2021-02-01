Passion Flower: Fred Hersch Plays Billy Strayhorn
Jazz
1996
1.
Lotus Blossom (Extrait)
Fred Hersch
0:30
2.
Day Dreams (Extrait)
Fred Hersch
0:30
3.
U.M.M.G. (Upper Manhattan Medical Group) (Extrait)
Fred Hersch
0:30
4.
Pretty Girl (The Star-Crossed Lovers) (Extrait)
Fred Hersch
0:30
5.
Rain Check (Extrait)
Fred Hersch
0:30
6.
Something to Live For (Extrait)
Fred Hersch
0:30
7.
Lament for an Orchid (Absinthe) (Extrait)
Fred Hersch
0:30
8.
Elf (Isfahan) (Extrait)
Fred Hersch
0:30
9.
Ballad for Very Tired and Very Sad Lotus-Eaters (Extrait)
Fred Hersch
0:30
10.
Tonk (Extrait)
Fred Hersch
0:30
11.
Passion Flower (Extrait)
Fred Hersch
0:30
12.
Lush Life (Extrait)
Fred Hersch
0:30