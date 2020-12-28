Pavaniglia - Dances & Madrigals from 17th-century Italy

Musique classique

2005

1.

Lagrimosa beltà (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
2.

Dances from "Il Scolaro": Intrata & Baletto del Marchese di Caravazzo (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
3.

Quanto t'inganni Amor (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
4.

Dances from "Il Scolaro": Pavaniglia/La Sartorella/Il Gabonano/La Balloria/La Montagnura/Saltarello della Battagli (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
5.

Tarantella (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
6.

Follia (guitar solo) (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
7.

Chiacona (guitar solo) (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
8.

Lasciate Averno, o pene, e me seguite! (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
9.

Passacaille del seigneur Luigi (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
10.

Voglio di vita uscir (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
11.

Tall' or sano desio (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
12.

Moro, lasso, al mio duolo (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
13.

Dances from "Il scolaro": Pas è mezzo sù Chiave Maestro/Saltarello della pas è mezzo/Saltarello detto il Genovesino (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
14.

Prima Canzon "Scipione Stella" (harp solo) (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
15.

Ohimè, ch'io cado (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30
16.

Pavana Terza (Extrait)

The King's Noyse

0:30

16 chansons

1 h 14 min

© harmonia mundi