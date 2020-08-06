Peace and Love

Peace and Love

Punk

2018

1.

Undertaker, Undertake (Extrait)

Swingin' Utters

0:30
2.

Sirens (Extrait)

Swingin' Utters

0:30
3.

Louise and Her Spider (Extrait)

Swingin' Utters

0:30
4.

E.C.T. (Extrait)

Swingin' Utters

0:30
5.

Dubstep (Extrait)

Swingin' Utters

0:30
6.

Constant Companion (Extrait)

Swingin' Utters

0:30
7.

Deranged (Extrait)

Swingin' Utters

0:30
8.

Demons of Springtime (Extrait)

Swingin' Utters

0:30
9.

Human Potential (Extrait)

Swingin' Utters

0:30
10.

Seeds of Satisfaction (Extrait)

Swingin' Utters

0:30
11.

Yes I Hope He Dies (Extrait)

Swingin' Utters

0:30
12.

Sleeping (Extrait)

Swingin' Utters

0:30
13.

Imitation of Silence (Extrait)

Swingin' Utters

0:30
14.

Drinkist (Extrait)

Swingin' Utters

0:30
15.

H.L.S. (Extrait)

Swingin' Utters

0:30

15 chansons

40 min

© Fat Wreck Chords