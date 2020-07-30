Peaceful Death and Pretty Flowers

Peaceful Death and Pretty Flowers

Métal

1991

1.

Cod Piece Face (Extrait)

Dead Horse

0:30
2.

Turn (Extrait)

Dead Horse

0:30
3.

La La Song (Extrait)

Dead Horse

0:30
4.

Like Asrielle (Extrait)

Dead Horse

0:30
5.

The Latent Stage (Extrait)

Dead Horse

0:30
6.

Peaceful Death (Extrait)

Dead Horse

0:30
7.

Eulogy (Extrait)

Dead Horse

0:30
8.

Snowdogs (Extrait)

Dead Horse

0:30
9.

The Lark Nest (Extrait)

Dead Horse

0:30
10.

Medulla Oblongata (Extrait)

Dead Horse

0:30
11.

Aplo (Extrait)

Dead Horse

0:30
12.

Rock Lobster (Extrait)

Dead Horse

0:30
13.

Sawbone (Extrait)

Dead Horse

0:30

13 chansons

42 min

© Earhertz