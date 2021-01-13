Pelé (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Divers
2016
1.
The Little Rascal (Extrait)
A.R. Rahman
0:30
2.
Reality (Extrait)
A.R. Rahman
0:30
3.
Father Trains Pele (Extrait)
A.R. Rahman
0:30
4.
Celeste's Theme (Extrait)
A.R. Rahman
0:30
5.
World Cup 1950 (Extrait)
A.R. Rahman
0:30
6.
Dico Becomes Pele (Extrait)
A.R. Rahman
0:30
7.
The Gift (Extrait)
A.R. Rahman
0:30
8.
Prodigy (Extrait)
A.R. Rahman
0:30
9.
The Chase (Extrait)
A.R. Rahman
0:30
10.
Thiago is Gone (Extrait)
A.R. Rahman
0:30
11.
Santos Dilemma (Extrait)
A.R. Rahman
0:30
12.
Locker Room (Extrait)
A.R. Rahman
0:30
13.
Hat Trick (Extrait)
A.R. Rahman
0:30
14.
Return To Ginga (Extrait)
A.R. Rahman
0:30
15.
No Looking Back (Extrait)
A.R. Rahman
0:30
16.
Conquering The Demons (Extrait)
A.R. Rahman
0:30
17.
Against All Odds (Extrait)
A.R. Rahman
0:30
18.
Blessings from The Sky (Extrait)
A.R. Rahman
0:30
19.
The History of Ginga (Extrait)
A.R. Rahman
0:30
20.
Ginga (Extrait)
A.R. Rahman
0:30