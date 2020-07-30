Perspectibr / The Tuareg Breaks

Perspectibr / The Tuareg Breaks

Musique électronique

2017

1.

I Will Catch You, Look! (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
2.

Entern (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
3.

Do Not (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
4.

Dsrt (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
5.

Gerunhf (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
6.

Ggg2 (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
7.

Praise B (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
8.

Lo (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
9.

Diazavert (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
10.

Ert2 (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
11.

Rainy Now (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
12.

Remember(be)ing (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
13.

Gladly Stand Up (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
14.

General's Still in Command, Even If He Is Crazy (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
15.

If I Had the Time I'd... (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
16.

I Thought You Were Serious 'Bout Dat (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
17.

Remember the Dance of the West African Hillbillies (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
18.

Pretty Good Feelings Feeling Bad (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
19.

That Don't Make No Sense (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
20.

Digihad on the Analog Infidels (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
21.

I Ain't N'er Seen a Ghost Ride Shit (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
22.

Didn't Know Robots Had Such Fine Asses (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
23.

Man Be Proud (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
24.

The Battle in the Box in the Closet (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
25.

Trying Play's School One (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
26.

What Does this Body Part Do (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
27.

Serf Supply (Extrait)

Jones

0:30

27 chansons

55 min

© Illuminated Paths

