Phil Collins for Babies
Musique pour enfants
2012
1.
One More Night (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
2.
Take Me Home (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
3.
Don´t Lose My Number (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
4.
A Groovy Kind of Love (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
5.
Another Day in Paradise (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
6.
Do You Remember? (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
7.
Against All Odds (Take a Look At Me Now) (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
8.
You Can´t Hurry Love (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
9.
You´ll Be in My Heart (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
10.
True Colors (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
11.
Two Hearts (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
12.
I Wish It Would Rain Down (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
13.
I Cannot Believe It´s True (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
14.
Sussudio (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30