Piano Christmas
Musique de Noël
2016
1.
All I Want for Christmas Is You (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30
2.
Baby, It's Cold Outside (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30
3.
Breath of Heaven (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30
4.
Christmas Time Is Here (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30
5.
A Christmas to Remember (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30
6.
Christmas Eve / Sarajevo 12/24 (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30
7.
Deck the Halls (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30
8.
Do You Wanna Build a Snowman? (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30
9.
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30
10.
Grown-Up Christmas List (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30
11.
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30
12.
Last Christmas (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30
13.
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30
14.
Linus and Lucy (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30
15.
Theme from "Elf" (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30
16.
O Christmas Tree (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30
17.
Over the River and Through the Woods (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30
18.
Santa Baby (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30
19.
Somewhere in My Memory (From "Home Alone") (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30
20.
What Child Is This (Greensleeves) (Extrait)
Harlow Monroe
0:30