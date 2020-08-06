Piano Lounge

Piano Lounge

Jazz

2019

1.

Dream a Little Dream of Me (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
2.

Mas que nada (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
3.

This Guy´s in love with you (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
4.

Cheek to Cheek (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
5.

Piano Man (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
6.

Fly me to the Moon (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
7.

Eu sei que vou te amar (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
8.

Your Song (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
9.

New York New York (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
10.

Memories of Tomorrow (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
11.

Smoke gets in your eyes (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
12.

Take Five (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
13.

Tea for Two (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
14.

What the world needs now (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
15.

Autumn Leaves (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
16.

The Girl from Ipanema (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
17.

Yesterday (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
18.

One note Samba (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
19.

My Way (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
20.

My heart will go on (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
21.

Yours is my heart alone (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
22.

Moon River (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
23.

Morning has broken (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
24.

Black Orpheus (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
25.

Memory (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
26.

As Time Goes By (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
27.

Blue Moon (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30

27 chansons

1 h 12 min

© Blue Flame Records