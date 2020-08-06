Piano Lounge
Jazz
2019
1.
Dream a Little Dream of Me (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
2.
Mas que nada (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
3.
This Guy´s in love with you (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
4.
Cheek to Cheek (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
5.
Piano Man (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
6.
Fly me to the Moon (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
7.
Eu sei que vou te amar (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
8.
Your Song (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
9.
New York New York (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
10.
Memories of Tomorrow (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
11.
Smoke gets in your eyes (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
12.
Take Five (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
13.
Tea for Two (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
14.
What the world needs now (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
15.
Autumn Leaves (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
16.
The Girl from Ipanema (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
17.
Yesterday (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
18.
One note Samba (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
19.
My Way (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
20.
My heart will go on (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
21.
Yours is my heart alone (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
22.
Moon River (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
23.
Morning has broken (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
24.
Black Orpheus (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
25.
Memory (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
26.
As Time Goes By (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
27.
Blue Moon (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30