Piano Lounge Volume 2

Piano Lounge Volume 2

Jazz

2020

1.

An Englishman In New York (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
2.

Don´t Know Why (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
3.

Stella By Starlight (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
4.

Isn´t She Lovely (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
5.

Eternal Flame (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
6.

It´s Only A Papermoon (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
7.

The Man I Love (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
8.

Just The Way You Are (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
9.

Tenderly (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
10.

This Masquerade (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
11.

Au Champs Elysees (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
12.

Blame It On My Youth (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
13.

Cantalope Island (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
14.

Can You Feel The Love Tonight (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
15.

Europa (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30

15 chansons

1 h 13 min

© Blue Flame Records