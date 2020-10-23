Piano Lounge Volume 2
Jazz
2020
1.
An Englishman In New York (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
2.
Don´t Know Why (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
3.
Stella By Starlight (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
4.
Isn´t She Lovely (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
5.
Eternal Flame (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
6.
It´s Only A Papermoon (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
7.
The Man I Love (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
8.
Just The Way You Are (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
9.
Tenderly (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
10.
This Masquerade (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
11.
Au Champs Elysees (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
12.
Blame It On My Youth (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
13.
Cantalope Island (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
14.
Can You Feel The Love Tonight (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
15.
Europa (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30