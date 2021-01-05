Piano Stories Best '88-'08
Musique classique
2008
1.
The Wind of Life (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
2.
Ikaros (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
3.
HANA-BI (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
4.
Fantasia (for NAUSICAÄ) (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
5.
Oriental Wind (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
6.
Innocent (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
7.
Angel Springs (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
8.
il porco rosso (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
9.
The Wind Forest (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
10.
Cinema Nostalgia (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
11.
Kids Return (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
12.
A Summer's Day (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
13.
Merry-Go-Round (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30