Piatto D'oro
Hip-hop
2017
1.
Sauce (feat. Hologram) (Extrait)
Meyhem Lauren
0:30
2.
Aggressive Metal (Extrait)
Meyhem Lauren
0:30
3.
Badmon Ting (feat. Big Body Bes) (Extrait)
Meyhem Lauren
0:30
4.
Vintage (Extrait)
Meyhem Lauren
0:30
5.
Bonus Round (feat. Action Bronson, Roc Marciano & Big Body Bes) (Extrait)
Meyhem Lauren
0:30
6.
Money in My Pocket (Extrait)
Meyhem Lauren
0:30
7.
Not Guilty (Extrait)
Meyhem Lauren
0:30
8.
Live Ginger (Extrait)
Meyhem Lauren
0:30
9.
Garlic and Oil (feat. Action Bronson) (Extrait)
Meyhem Lauren
0:30
10.
Fuckin' the Whole Crew (Extrait)
Meyhem Lauren
0:30
11.
Hate (Extrait)
Meyhem Lauren
0:30
12.
Flexxin' (Extrait)
Meyhem Lauren
0:30
13.
Dragon vs. Wolf (feat. Action Bronson) (Extrait)
Meyhem Lauren
0:30
14.
Sweet Chick (Extrait)
Meyhem Lauren
0:30
15.
Elevation (Extrait)
Meyhem Lauren
0:30