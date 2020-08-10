Pickin' Live
Country
2018
1.
The Kentucky Waltz (Extrait)
Merle Travis
0:30
2.
Texas Tornado (Extrait)
Merle Travis
0:30
3.
Follow Through (Extrait)
Merle Travis
0:30
4.
Bye Bye Blues (Extrait)
Merle Travis
0:30
5.
Hominy Grits (Extrait)
Merle Travis
0:30
6.
Song of the Steamboat (Extrait)
Merle Travis
0:30
7.
Gambler's Guitar (Extrait)
Merle Travis
0:30
8.
John Henry (Extrait)
Merle Travis
0:30
9.
I'll See You in My Dreams (Extrait)
Merle Travis
0:30
10.
Guitar Rag (Extrait)
Merle Travis
0:30
11.
Sixteen Tons (and Interview with Merle Travis) (Extrait)
Merle Travis
0:30
12.
Nobody (Extrait)
Merle Travis
0:30