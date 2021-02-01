Picture Book (Expanded Version)

Picture Book (Expanded Version)

Pop

2008

1.

Come to My Aid (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
2.

Sad Old Red (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
3.

Look at You Now (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
4.

Heaven (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
5.

Jericho (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
6.

Money's Too Tight (To Mention) (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
7.

Holding Back the Years (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
8.

Open up the Red Box (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
9.

No Direction (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
10.

Picture Book (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
11.

Money's Too Tight (To Mention) (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
12.

Come to My Aid (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
13.

Holding Back the Years (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
14.

Jericho (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
15.

Open up the Red Box (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30

15 chansons

1 h 17 min

© Rhino - Elektra