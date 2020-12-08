Picture Vinyle 1966-1967

Picture Vinyle 1966-1967

Musique Francophone

2017

1.

Les coups (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
2.

Jusqu'à minuit (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
3.

Le jeu que tu joues (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
4.

Je veux te graver dans ma vie (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
5.

Je me suis lavé les mains dans une eau sale (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
6.

Hey Joe (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
7.

Je suis seul (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
8.

Noir c'est noir (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
9.

Si j'étais un charpentier (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
10.

La fille à qui je pense (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
11.

La petite fille de l'hiver (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
12.

Aussi dur que du bois (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
13.

Je m'accroche à mon rêve (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
14.

J'ai crié à la nuit (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
15.

Ne sois pas si stupide (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
16.

Son amour pour un jeu (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
17.

San Francisco (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
18.

Mon fils (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
19.

À tout casser (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
20.

Psychedelic (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
21.

Le mauvais rêve (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
22.

Cours plus vite Charlie (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
23.

Je n'ai pas voulu croire (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
24.

Mal (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30

24 chansons

1 h 08 min

© Universal Music Division Mercury Records