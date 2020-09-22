Picture Vinyle 1979-1985

Picture Vinyle 1979-1985

Musique Francophone

2017

1.

Le cœur en deux (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
2.

J'ai oublié de vivre (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
3.

Elle m'oublie (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
4.

Cet homme que voilà (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
5.

La première pierre (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
6.

Le bon temps du rock'n'roll (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
7.

Qu'est-ce que tu croyais (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
8.

C'est mieux ainsi (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
9.

Ma gueule (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
10.

Deux étrangers (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
11.

Entre violence et violon (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
12.

Pour ceux qui s'aiment (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
13.

Quand un homme devient fou (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
14.

Laisse-moi une chance (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
15.

Drôle de métier (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
16.

J'aimerais pouvoir encore souffrir comme ça (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
17.

L'idole des jeunes (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
18.

Je sais que tu ne peux pas trouver mieux (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
19.

Nashville Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
20.

Mon p'tit loup (Ça va faire mal) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30

20 chansons

1 h 17 min

© Universal Music Division Mercury Records