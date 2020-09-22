Picture Vinyle 1979-1985
Musique Francophone
2017
1.
Le cœur en deux (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
2.
J'ai oublié de vivre (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
3.
Elle m'oublie (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
4.
Cet homme que voilà (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
5.
La première pierre (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
6.
Le bon temps du rock'n'roll (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
7.
Qu'est-ce que tu croyais (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
8.
C'est mieux ainsi (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
9.
Ma gueule (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
10.
Deux étrangers (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
11.
Entre violence et violon (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
12.
Pour ceux qui s'aiment (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
13.
Quand un homme devient fou (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
14.
Laisse-moi une chance (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
15.
Drôle de métier (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
16.
J'aimerais pouvoir encore souffrir comme ça (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
17.
L'idole des jeunes (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
18.
Je sais que tu ne peux pas trouver mieux (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
19.
Nashville Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
20.
Mon p'tit loup (Ça va faire mal) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30