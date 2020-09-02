Pieces
Pop
2016
1.
Ain't It Just a Beautiful Day (Extrait)
Dave Thomas Junior
0:30
2.
We Belong Together (Extrait)
Dave Thomas Junior
0:30
3.
Those Days (Extrait)
Dave Thomas Junior
0:30
4.
Can't You Tell (Extrait)
Dave Thomas Junior
0:30
5.
I Need You (Extrait)
Dave Thomas Junior
0:30
6.
Silence (Extrait)
Dave Thomas Junior
0:30
7.
Our Time Will Come Again (Extrait)
Dave Thomas Junior
0:30
8.
20 / 20 (Extrait)
Dave Thomas Junior
0:30
9.
So Easy to Love You (Extrait)
Dave Thomas Junior
0:30
10.
Falling In (Extrait)
Dave Thomas Junior
0:30
11.
Love You More (Extrait)
Dave Thomas Junior
0:30