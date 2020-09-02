Planes, Trains & Automobiles:Favourite Travelling Songs
Musique pour enfants
2004
1.
A Bicycle Made for Two (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
Horsey, Horsey Don't You Stop (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
Chattanooga Choo Choo (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
She'll Be Coming 'Round the Mountain (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
Those Magnificent Men In Their Flying Machines (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
The Big Ship Sails Through the Alley Alley O (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
Morningtown Ride (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
Mummy's Taking Us In the Car Car (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
If You're Gonna Travel Far (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
The Wheels On the Bus (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
Sleigh Ride (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
Row, Row, Row Your Boat (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
Down By the Station (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
The Runaway Train (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
On Our Way to Mars (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
Going to the Zoo (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
The Ants Go Marching (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
The Wombling Song (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
The Two Twenty Two Train (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
The Grand Old Duke of York (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
21.
Five Little Men in a Flying Saucer (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
22.
Under the Sea (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
23.
Five Little Ducks Went Swimming One Day (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
24.
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
25.
Summer Holiday (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
26.
Walking In the Air (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30