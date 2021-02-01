Plantation Lullabies

Plantation Lullabies

1993

1.

Plantation Lullabies (Extrait)

Meshell Ndegeocello

0:30
2.

I'm Diggin' You (Extrait)

Meshell Ndegeocello

0:30
3.

If That's Your Boyfriend (He Wasn't Last Night) (Extrait)

Meshell Ndegeocello

0:30
4.

Shoot'n up and Gett'n High (Extrait)

Meshell Ndegeocello

0:30
5.

Dred Loc (Extrait)

Meshell Ndegeocello

0:30
6.

Untitled (Extrait)

Meshell Ndegeocello

0:30
7.

Step into the Projects (Extrait)

Meshell Ndegeocello

0:30
8.

Soul on Ice (Extrait)

Meshell Ndegeocello

0:30
9.

Call Me (Extrait)

Meshell Ndegeocello

0:30
10.

Outside Your Door (Extrait)

Meshell Ndegeocello

0:30
11.

Picture Show (Extrait)

Meshell Ndegeocello

0:30
12.

Sweet Love (Extrait)

Meshell Ndegeocello

0:30
13.

Two Lonely Hearts (Extrait)

Meshell Ndegeocello

0:30

13 chansons

53 min

© Maverick