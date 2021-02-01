Plantation Lullabies
1993
1.
Plantation Lullabies (Extrait)
Meshell Ndegeocello
0:30
2.
I'm Diggin' You (Extrait)
Meshell Ndegeocello
0:30
3.
If That's Your Boyfriend (He Wasn't Last Night) (Extrait)
Meshell Ndegeocello
0:30
4.
Shoot'n up and Gett'n High (Extrait)
Meshell Ndegeocello
0:30
5.
Dred Loc (Extrait)
Meshell Ndegeocello
0:30
6.
Untitled (Extrait)
Meshell Ndegeocello
0:30
7.
Step into the Projects (Extrait)
Meshell Ndegeocello
0:30
8.
Soul on Ice (Extrait)
Meshell Ndegeocello
0:30
9.
Call Me (Extrait)
Meshell Ndegeocello
0:30
10.
Outside Your Door (Extrait)
Meshell Ndegeocello
0:30
11.
Picture Show (Extrait)
Meshell Ndegeocello
0:30
12.
Sweet Love (Extrait)
Meshell Ndegeocello
0:30
13.
Two Lonely Hearts (Extrait)
Meshell Ndegeocello
0:30