Platinum Georges Guétary

Platinum Georges Guétary

Pop

2009

Disque 1

1.

Les Pavés bleus (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
2.

Les Matins de provence (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
3.

Nous allons faire un beau voyage (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
4.

Les Enfants du Pirée (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
5.

N'oublie pas (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
6.

Dans le bleu du ciel bleu (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
7.

Mélodie pour un amour (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
8.

Le Premier matin (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
9.

Toi aussi tu reviendras (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
10.

Il y avait (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
11.

Belle Isabelle (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
12.

J'aurais voulu danser (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
13.

L'Amour est dans la rue (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
14.

Mon amour oh mon amour ! (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
15.

Mon petit bonhomme (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
16.

Dis Papa (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
17.

Lequel des deux préfères tu ? (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
18.

Tes yeux (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
19.

Je reviens chez nous (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
20.

Le Bonheur (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30

Disque 2

1.

J'aime la vie (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
2.

Riche à millions (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
3.

Monsieur carnaval (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
4.

Quel est ce coeur qui bat (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
5.

La fête à Cannes (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
6.

Ce baiser (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
7.

Kalinka (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
8.

Rien ne vaut la danse (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
9.

Georges viens danser le rock (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
10.

50 millions de français (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
11.

Copain copain (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
12.

Hi Ha Hi Ha Ho (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
13.

My Taylor Is Rich (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
14.

365 jours (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
15.

Ce serait dommage (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
16.

Oh ! Quelle nuit (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
17.

Le Marchand de bonheur (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
18.

Avoir un bon copain (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
19.

Tout est permis quand on rêve (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
20.

A Stairway to Paradise (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
21.

Relaxez vous (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30

Disque 3

1.

La Route fleurie (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
2.

C'est la vie de bohème (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
3.

Bergerette (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
4.

Robin des bois (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
5.

Rosa Nina Stella (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
6.

Chic a chiquito (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
7.

A Honolulu (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
8.

Maître Pierre (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
9.

Boléro (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
10.

Si vous voulez savoir (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
11.

Le P'tit bal du samedi soir (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
12.

Bambino (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
13.

Andalucía (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
14.

Deux petits chaussons (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
15.

Domani (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
16.

Que sera sera (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
17.

Vénus (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
18.

Moulin Rouge (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
19.

La Bohème (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
20.

L'Oeillet et le basilic (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
21.

S'wonderful (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30
22.

La Valse des regrets (Extrait)

Georges Guétary

0:30

63 chansons

3 h 04 min

© Parlophone (France)