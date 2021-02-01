Pleased to Meet Me (Expanded)

Rock

2008

1.

I.O.U. (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
2.

Alex Chilton (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
3.

I Don't Know (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
4.

Nightclub Jitters (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
5.

The Ledge (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
6.

Never Mind (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
7.

Valentine (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
8.

Shooting Dirty Pool (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
9.

Red Red Wine (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
10.

Skyway (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
11.

Can't Hardly Wait (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
12.

Birthday Gal (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
13.

Valentine (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
14.

Bundle Up (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
15.

Photo (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
16.

Election Day (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
17.

Alex Chilton (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
18.

Kick It In (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
19.

Route 66 (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
20.

Tossin' n' Turnin' (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
21.

Can't Hardly Wait (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
22.

Cool Water (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30

22 chansons

1 h 11 min

© Rhino - Warner Records