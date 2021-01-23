Plunge Into The Cool Wet
Country
2017
1.
If The Good Lord's Willing (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
The Wreck Of Old '97 (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
I Was There When It Happened (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
I Walk The Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
Cry, Cry, Cry (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
Doin' My Time (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
Remember Me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
Country Boy (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
The Rock Island Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
I Heard That Lonesome Whistle (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30