Pocket Full Of Gold

Country

1991

1.

I Quit (Extrait)

Vince Gill

0:30
2.

Look At Us (Extrait)

Vince Gill

0:30
3.

Take Your Memory With You (Extrait)

Vince Gill

0:30
4.

Pocket Full Of Gold (Extrait)

Vince Gill

0:30
5.

The Strings That Tie You Down (Extrait)

Vince Gill

0:30
6.

Liza Jane (Extrait)

Vince Gill

0:30
7.

If I Didn't Have You In My World (Extrait)

Vince Gill

0:30
8.

A Little Left Over (Extrait)

Vince Gill

0:30
9.

What's A Man To Do (Extrait)

Vince Gill

0:30
10.

Sparkle (Extrait)

Vince Gill

0:30

10 chansons

32 min

© Geffen*