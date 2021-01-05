Pocket Full Of Gold
Country
1991
1.
I Quit (Extrait)
Vince Gill
0:30
2.
Look At Us (Extrait)
Vince Gill
0:30
3.
Take Your Memory With You (Extrait)
Vince Gill
0:30
4.
Pocket Full Of Gold (Extrait)
Vince Gill
0:30
5.
The Strings That Tie You Down (Extrait)
Vince Gill
0:30
6.
Liza Jane (Extrait)
Vince Gill
0:30
7.
If I Didn't Have You In My World (Extrait)
Vince Gill
0:30
8.
A Little Left Over (Extrait)
Vince Gill
0:30
9.
What's A Man To Do (Extrait)
Vince Gill
0:30
10.
Sparkle (Extrait)
Vince Gill
0:30