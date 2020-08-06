Poetry In Motion - 30 Original Favourites
Pop
2013
1.
Poetry In Motion (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
2.
Earth Angel (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
3.
Well I'm Your Man (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
4.
It Keeps Right On A-Hurtin' (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
5.
Dreamy Eyes (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
6.
True True Happiness (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
7.
Out Of My Mind (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
8.
Love Is Blind (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
9.
Why Do I Love You So (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
10.
Never Let Me Go (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
11.
Princess Princess (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
12.
Without You (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
13.
Jimmy's Girl (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
14.
Four Walls (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
15.
(Little Sparrow) His True Love Said Goodbye (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
16.
Lonesome Town (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
17.
Cutie Pie (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
18.
Without You (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
19.
Funny How Time Slips Away (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
20.
I Can't Help It (If I'm Still In Love With You) (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
21.
What'll I Do? (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
22.
Take Good Care Of Her (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
23.
Fool No1 (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
24.
Hello Walls (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
25.
I Got A Feelin' (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
26.
She Gave Sweet Love To Me (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
27.
I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
28.
Lonely Street (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
29.
I Fall To Pieces (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
30.
Send Me the Pillow You Dream On (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30