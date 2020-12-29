Poetry in Motion
Pop
2016
1.
Poetry in Motion (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
2.
I Can't Help It (If I'm Still in Love with You) (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
3.
Earth Angel (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
4.
Never Let Me Go (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
5.
Princess Princess (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
6.
Send Me the Pillow That You Dream On (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
7.
She Gave Sweet Love to Me (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
8.
Without You (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
9.
Dreamy Eyes (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
10.
True True Happiness (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
11.
Love Is Blind (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
12.
I Fall to Pieces (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
13.
It Keeps Right on A-Hurtin' (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
14.
Lonesome Town (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
15.
I'm so Lonesome I Could Cry (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
16.
Well I'm Your Man (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
17.
I Got a Feeling (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
18.
Lonely Street (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
19.
Jimmy's Girl (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
20.
What'll I Do (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
21.
(Little Sparrow) His True Love Said Goodbye (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
22.
Cutie Pie (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
23.
Why Do I Love You So (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30