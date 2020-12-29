Poetry in Motion

Poetry in Motion

Pop

2016

1.

Poetry in Motion (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
2.

I Can't Help It (If I'm Still in Love with You) (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
3.

Earth Angel (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
4.

Never Let Me Go (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
5.

Princess Princess (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
6.

Send Me the Pillow That You Dream On (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
7.

She Gave Sweet Love to Me (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
8.

Without You (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
9.

Dreamy Eyes (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
10.

True True Happiness (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
11.

Love Is Blind (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
12.

I Fall to Pieces (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
13.

It Keeps Right on A-Hurtin' (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
14.

Lonesome Town (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
15.

I'm so Lonesome I Could Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
16.

Well I'm Your Man (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
17.

I Got a Feeling (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
18.

Lonely Street (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
19.

Jimmy's Girl (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
20.

What'll I Do (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
21.

(Little Sparrow) His True Love Said Goodbye (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
22.

Cutie Pie (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30
23.

Why Do I Love You So (Extrait)

Johnny Tillotson

0:30

23 chansons

57 min

© Finestar Records