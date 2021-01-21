Poguetry in Motion

Poguetry in Motion

Folk

1986

1.

London Girl (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
2.

The Body of an American (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
3.

A Rainy Night in Soho (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
4.

Planxty Noel Hill (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30

4 chansons

17 min

© Rhino