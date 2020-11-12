Pony

Pony

Rock

2019

1.

Dead Of Night (Extrait)

Orville Peck

0:30
2.

Winds Change (Extrait)

Orville Peck

0:30
3.

Turn To Hate (Extrait)

Orville Peck

0:30
4.

Buffalo Run (Extrait)

Orville Peck

0:30
5.

Queen Of The Rodeo (Extrait)

Orville Peck

0:30
6.

Kansas (Remembers Me Now) (Extrait)

Orville Peck

0:30
7.

Old River (Extrait)

Orville Peck

0:30
8.

Big Sky (Extrait)

Orville Peck

0:30
9.

Roses Are Falling (Extrait)

Orville Peck

0:30
10.

Take You Back (The Iron Hoof Cattle Call) (Extrait)

Orville Peck

0:30
11.

Hope To Die (Extrait)

Orville Peck

0:30
12.

Nothing Fades Like The Light (Extrait)

Orville Peck

0:30

12 chansons

42 min

© Royal Mountain Records