Pornograffitti Live 25 / Metal Meltdown
Rock
2016
1.
Decadence Dance (Extrait)
Extreme
0:30
2.
Li'l Jack Horny (Live) (Extrait)
Extreme
0:30
3.
When I'm President (Live) (Extrait)
Extreme
0:30
4.
Get the Funk Out (Extrait)
Extreme
0:30
5.
More Than Words (Live) (Extrait)
Extreme
0:30
6.
Money (In God We Trust) (Live) (Extrait)
Extreme
0:30
7.
It ('s a Monster) (Live) (Extrait)
Extreme
0:30
8.
Pornograffitti (Live) (Extrait)
Extreme
0:30
9.
When I First Kissed You (Live) (Extrait)
Extreme
0:30
10.
Suzi (Wants Her All Day What?) (Live) (Extrait)
Extreme
0:30
11.
Flight of the Wounded Bumblebee (Live) (Extrait)
Extreme
0:30
12.
He-Man Woman Hater (Live) (Extrait)
Extreme
0:30
13.
Song For Love (Live) (Extrait)
Extreme
0:30
14.
Hole Hearted (Live) (Extrait)
Extreme
0:30