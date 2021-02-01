Pornograffitti Live 25 / Metal Meltdown

Pornograffitti Live 25 / Metal Meltdown

Rock

2016

1.

Decadence Dance (Extrait)

Extreme

0:30
2.

Li'l Jack Horny (Live) (Extrait)

Extreme

0:30
3.

When I'm President (Live) (Extrait)

Extreme

0:30
4.

Get the Funk Out (Extrait)

Extreme

0:30
5.

More Than Words (Live) (Extrait)

Extreme

0:30
6.

Money (In God We Trust) (Live) (Extrait)

Extreme

0:30
7.

It ('s a Monster) (Live) (Extrait)

Extreme

0:30
8.

Pornograffitti (Live) (Extrait)

Extreme

0:30
9.

When I First Kissed You (Live) (Extrait)

Extreme

0:30
10.

Suzi (Wants Her All Day What?) (Live) (Extrait)

Extreme

0:30
11.

Flight of the Wounded Bumblebee (Live) (Extrait)

Extreme

0:30
12.

He-Man Woman Hater (Live) (Extrait)

Extreme

0:30
13.

Song For Love (Live) (Extrait)

Extreme

0:30
14.

Hole Hearted (Live) (Extrait)

Extreme

0:30

14 chansons

1 h 15 min

© Loud & Proud Records