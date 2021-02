Schubert: Works for Piano Duet and Piano Solo

Schubert: Works for Piano Duet and Piano Solo

Chopin: Piano Concerto No.2 In F Minor, Op. 21; 24 Preludes, Op. 28

Chopin: Piano Concerto No.2 In F Minor, Op. 21; 24 Preludes, Op. 28

Chopin: The Nocturnes

Chopin: The Nocturnes

Slide 1 of 20

Chopin: Nocturne No. 16 in E-Flat Major, Op. 55, No. 2

Chopin: Nocturne No. 16 in E-Flat Major, Op. 55, No. 2 (Extrait) Maria João Pires

Chopin: Nocturne No. 15 in F Minor, Op. 55, No. 1

Chopin: Nocturne No. 15 in F Minor, Op. 55, No. 1 (Extrait) Maria João Pires

Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat Major, Op. 27, No. 2

Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat Major, Op. 27, No. 2 (Extrait) Maria João Pires

Chopin: Nocturne No. 7 in C-Sharp Minor, Op. 27, No. 1

Chopin: Nocturne No. 7 in C-Sharp Minor, Op. 27, No. 1 (Extrait) Maria João Pires

No. 3 in C Major (Allegro)

No. 3 in C Major (Allegro) (Extrait) Maria João Pires

No. 2 in E-Flat Major (Allegretto)

No. 2 in E-Flat Major (Allegretto) (Extrait) Maria João Pires

No. 1 in E-Flat Minor (Allegro assai)

No. 1 in E-Flat Minor (Allegro assai) (Extrait) Maria João Pires

Portrait of the Artist - Maria João Pires "With Passion"