Portraits

Pop

2008

1.

Boulder to Birmingham (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
2.

Before Believing (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
3.

Love Hurts (with Gram Parsons) (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
4.

In My Hour of Darkness (with Gram Parsons) (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
5.

The Angels Rejoiced Last Night (with Gram Parsons) (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
6.

Sleepless Nights (with Gram Parsons) (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
7.

Too Far Gone (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
8.

If I Could Only Win Your Love (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
9.

Till I Gain Control Again (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
10.

One of These Days (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
11.

Together Again (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
12.

Here, There and Everywhere (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
13.

You're Still on My Mind (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
14.

Sweet Dreams (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
15.

Luxury Liner (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
16.

Making Believe (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
17.

Pancho & Lefty (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
18.

Two More Bottles of Wine (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
19.

You Never Can Tell (C'est la Vie) (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
20.

Easy from Now On (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
21.

Hello Stranger (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
22.

Everytime You Leave (with Don Everly) (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
23.

Beneath Still Waters (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
24.

Blue Kentucky Girl (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
25.

To Daddy (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
26.

Evangeline (with the Band) (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
27.

Save the Last Dance for Me (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
28.

Mr. Sandman (with Dolly Parton and Linda Ronstadt) (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
29.

And I Love You So (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
30.

If I Need You (with Don Williams) (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
31.

Roses in the Snow (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
32.

The Boxer (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
33.

Wayfaring Stranger (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
34.

Millworker (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
35.

Dimming of the Day (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
36.

Heaven Ain't Ready for You Yet (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
37.

Juanita (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
38.

Burn to Run (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
39.

The Price You Pay (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
40.

Sweet Chariot (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
41.

That Lovin' You Feelin' Again (with Roy Orbison) (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
42.

In My Dreams (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
43.

Love Is (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
44.

To Know Him Is to Love Him (with Dolly Parton and Linda Ronstadt) (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
45.

The Pain of Loving You (with Dolly Parton and Linda Ronstadt) (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
46.

Farther Along (with Dolly Parton and Linda Ronstadt) (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
47.

Angel Band (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
48.

I Still Miss Someone (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
49.

A River for Him (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
50.

Heartbreak Hill (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
51.

Icy Blue Heart (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
52.

Gulf Coast Highway (with Willie Nelson) (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
53.

We Believe in Happy Endings (with Earl Thomas Conley) (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
54.

West Texas Waltz (with Flaco Jimenez) (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
55.

Rollin' and Ramblin' (The Death of Hank Williams) (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
56.

Casey's Last Ride (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
57.

Hard Times Come Again No More (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
58.

Calling My Children Home (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
59.

Walls of Time (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
60.

When I Paint My Masterpiece (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
61.

No Regrets (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30

61 chansons

3 h 41 min

© Rhino - Warner Records