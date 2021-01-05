Poulenc/Milhaud: Concerto in D minor for 2 Pianos/Scaramouche etc.
Musique classique
1991
1.
1. Allegro ma non troppo (Extrait)
Katia Labèque
0:30
2.
2. Larghetto (Extrait)
Katia Labèque
0:30
3.
3. Finale (Allegro molto) (Extrait)
Katia Labèque
0:30
4.
1. Prélude (Modéré) (Extrait)
Katia Labèque
0:30
5.
2. Rustique (Naïf et lent) (Extrait)
Katia Labèque
0:30
6.
3. Final (Très vite) (Extrait)
Katia Labèque
0:30
7.
Poulenc: Capriccio (d'après le Bal Masqué) for 2 Pianos (Extrait)
Katia Labèque
0:30
8.
Poulenc: L'embarquement pour Cythère, valse-musette for 2 Pianos (Extrait)
Katia Labèque
0:30
9.
Poulenc: Elégie (en accords alternés) for 2 Pianos (Extrait)
Katia Labèque
0:30
10.
1. Vif (Extrait)
Katia Labèque
0:30
11.
2. Modéré (Extrait)
Katia Labèque
0:30
12.
3. Brazileira (Mouvement de samba) (Extrait)
Katia Labèque
0:30