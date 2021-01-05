Power Of Soul

Power Of Soul

Rock

1968

1.

Fa Fa Fa Fa Fa (Extrait)

Jerry Williams

0:30
2.

Come On Home (Extrait)

Jerry Williams

0:30
3.

The Name Game (Extrait)

Jerry Williams

0:30
4.

It Beats Me (Extrait)

Jerry Williams

0:30
5.

You´ve Got Your Troubles (Extrait)

Jerry Williams

0:30
6.

Let's Spend The Night Together (Extrait)

Jerry Williams

0:30
7.

He´ll Have To Go (Extrait)

Jerry Williams

0:30
8.

One Two Three (Extrait)

Jerry Williams

0:30
9.

(I Feel Like I´m) On Top Of The World (Extrait)

Jerry Williams

0:30
10.

Just A Little Bit Of You (Extrait)

Jerry Williams

0:30

10 chansons

32 min

© Universal Music AB