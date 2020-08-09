Prairie Home Invasion
Rock
1994
1.
Buy My Snake Oil (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
2.
Where Are We Gonna Work (When the Trees Are Gone?) (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
3.
Convoy in the Sky (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
4.
Atomic Power (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
5.
Are You Drinkin' With Me Jesus (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
6.
Love Me, I'm a Liberal (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
7.
Burgers of Wrath (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
8.
Nostalgia for an Age That Never Existed (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
9.
Hamlet Chicken Plant Disaster (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
10.
Mascot Mania (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
11.
Let's Go Burn Ole Nashville Down (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
12.
Will the Fetus be Aborted (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
13.
Plastic Jesus (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30