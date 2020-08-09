Prairie Home Invasion

Rock

1994

1.

Buy My Snake Oil (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
2.

Where Are We Gonna Work (When the Trees Are Gone?) (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
3.

Convoy in the Sky (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
4.

Atomic Power (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
5.

Are You Drinkin' With Me Jesus (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
6.

Love Me, I'm a Liberal (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
7.

Burgers of Wrath (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
8.

Nostalgia for an Age That Never Existed (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
9.

Hamlet Chicken Plant Disaster (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
10.

Mascot Mania (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
11.

Let's Go Burn Ole Nashville Down (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
12.

Will the Fetus be Aborted (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
13.

Plastic Jesus (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30

13 chansons

55 min

© Alternative Tentacles