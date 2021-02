Sacred Music Of The Renaissance

Sacred Music Of The Renaissance

Sacred Music Of The Renaissance

Sacred Music Of The Renaissance

Handel: Messiah: Favourite Choruses And Arias

Handel: Messiah: Favourite Choruses And Arias

Hallelujah! A Celebration Of Baroque Choruses

Hallelujah! A Celebration Of Baroque Choruses

Slide 1 of 13

Harris: Bring Us, O Lord God

Harris: Bring Us, O Lord God (Extrait) Cantillation

Pärt: The Woman With The Alabaster Box

Pärt: The Woman With The Alabaster Box (Extrait) Cantillation

Tavener: Song For Athene

Tavener: Song For Athene (Extrait) Cantillation

Prayer For Peace - Sacred Choral Music In The Modern Age